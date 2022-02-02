Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Rises By 36.1%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $180.41 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.22.

