Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Decreases By 18.8%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KTYCF remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Get Kits Eyecare alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTYCF. cut their price target on Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.