Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Declines By 17.8%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 517.0 days.

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $$64.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Landis+Gyr Group to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

