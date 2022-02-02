Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Decreases By 19.6%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

