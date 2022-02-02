Short Interest in Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) Declines By 17.1%

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of Monterey Bio Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

MTRY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 4,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

