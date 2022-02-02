Short Interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Drops By 18.1%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.86. 1,271,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,883. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $35,844,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

