Short Interest in Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Rises By 35.7%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFRTF. Raymond James raised shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

EFRTF opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

