Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Drops By 18.4%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 538,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,599. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 602.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

