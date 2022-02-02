Short Interest in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Drops By 17.8%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 215,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orion Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 562,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 78,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.