Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Decreases By 19.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 1,228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,244.0 days.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

