Short Interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rises By 35.4%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,103,048. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

