Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Rises By 30.0%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,865,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 7,589,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,658,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of Paladin Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 477,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 14.04. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

