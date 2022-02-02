Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Rises By 30.0%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,865,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 7,589,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,658,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of Paladin Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 477,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 14.04. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.