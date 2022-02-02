Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Drops By 17.7%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $425,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.