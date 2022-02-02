Short Interest in Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Rises By 35.1%

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

MLNK opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.61.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

