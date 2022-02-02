Short Interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Grows By 36.2%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
QTT stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.22 million for the quarter.
Qutoutiao Company Profile
Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.
