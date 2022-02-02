Short Interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Grows By 36.2%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

QTT stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qutoutiao by 119.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 462,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.