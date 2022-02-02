Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Rises By 34.8%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

