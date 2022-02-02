Short Interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Drops By 19.0%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

SMCI stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. 34,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.