Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Increases By 30.2%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:SWSDF traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $621.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $459.72 and a 1-year high of $642.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $604.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.11.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

