Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Expands By 35.5%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

