Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Decreases By 19.9%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,069,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,833,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.

TRMLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,820. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.9977 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

