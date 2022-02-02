Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Increases By 31.0%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TBABF remained flat at $$23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

