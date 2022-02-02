Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Drops By 18.3%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 5,507,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,547. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

