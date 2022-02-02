Short Interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expands By 35.4%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $238.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.32. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $212.49 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.