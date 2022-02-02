Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Expands By 33.3%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of BIBLF stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
