Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Expands By 33.3%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of BIBLF stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

