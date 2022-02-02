Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Rises By 29.7%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,508. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%.

In other news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

