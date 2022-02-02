Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 8,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 230,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

SWIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

