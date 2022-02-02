SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Down 3.2%

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) shares dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Several research analysts have commented on SCBGF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

