SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.00. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 310 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

