Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $815,407.29 and $102.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

