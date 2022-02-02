Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silver Bull Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources Competitors 704 2401 2776 113 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A -$2.25 million -4.25 Silver Bull Resources Competitors $6.90 billion $1.15 billion -8.09

Silver Bull Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.51% -33.70% Silver Bull Resources Competitors -1,176.89% 4.03% -1.62%

Summary

Silver Bull Resources peers beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

