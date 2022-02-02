Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.72% of Similarweb worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

