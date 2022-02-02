Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $31,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $147.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.