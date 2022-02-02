Simple Software Solutions Trading 83.1% Lower This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 52.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $1,169.18 and $6.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 83.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023447 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000742 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

