SingularityDAO Price Tops $0.90 (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $26.53 million and $2.21 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116228 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.