SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $235.11. 229,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.94. SiTime has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total value of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SiTime by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SiTime by 85.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 273.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.