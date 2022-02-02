Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Head to Head Comparison

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.59 $3.50 million N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.28 billion 0.56 $334.41 million $0.20 6.98

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.82% 7.42% 3.64%

Risk & Volatility

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 8 1 0 1.91

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $17.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1,135.46%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

