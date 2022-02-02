Skycoin (SKY) 1-Day Volume Hits $118,812.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $118,812.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.10 or 0.07247958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,883.14 or 0.99819834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.