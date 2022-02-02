Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

SKYA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

