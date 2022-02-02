Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,322. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

