Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 177,132 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 4.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of D.R. Horton worth $118,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

