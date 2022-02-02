Smead Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 4.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $137,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.