Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $156.36 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 5.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Lennar worth $156,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Lennar by 342.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 168,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 55.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 224,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 131.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lennar by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average is $104.15. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

