Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $97.46 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 3.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $97,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

