Smead Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $83,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $227.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

