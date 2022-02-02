Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.39% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $830.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

