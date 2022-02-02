SnowSwap Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00007001 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $50,179.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.