SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.62

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.62 and traded as low as $21.81. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 405,599 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 59.46%. Equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

