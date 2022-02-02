SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.