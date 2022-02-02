Sonos (SONO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. Sonos has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Sonos worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

