Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Million

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report $15.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $54.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.83 million to $58.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.20 million, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $192.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

